Julie Rubel’s heart lay in the 3½-mile cave that extended beneath her feet.
It held potential, opportunities for growth and success, that she sought to bring to fruition.
Julie, 51, died unexpectedly on Feb. 9, leaving Crystal Lake Cave to the care of her daughters, Lexi and Kelsey Ramirez.
“The cave was her dream,” said Lexi, 23.
A Bellevue, Iowa, native, Julie grew up on the family farm. She and her older brothers, Doug and Jeff, spent hours romping through the woods on the property and tunneling through stacks of hay bales in their red barn.
As the youngest, she was both a troublemaker and “wannabe leader,” Doug said.
Julie later attended University of Dubuque, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and aviation management. She tried living in Los Angeles and Las Vegas for a time but decided she preferred small-town living.
Miners discovered Crystal Lake Cave in 1868, and it opened to the public by 1932. After passing through several families, Julie’s late parents, Doris and James Rubel, purchased the property in 1978.
“My dad comes home one day and says to my mom, ‘Honey, what do you think about buying a cave?’” Julie told the Telegraph Herald in a 2014 interview. “And, of course, my mom was completely surprised by this.”
Doris managed Crystal Lake Cave for 34 years before Julie acquired it in 2013 and continued to invest in the business.
The tourist attraction, located south of Dubuque off U.S. 52, was open from May through October. She enjoyed learning about the backgrounds of her guests and from where they came.
Julie added a gem mining sluice where visitors could pan for minerals and in 2016 launched “wild” spelunking tours.
Keith Rahe, president and CEO of Travel Dubuque, said her investment “adds to the depth in regards of what we have to offer here as a community.”
Julie and Crystal Lake Cave recently were approved as subjects of biographical record in “Who’s Who in America” by the Marquis publications board.
The cave also garnered an appearance on the reality television show “Fireball Run: Big Country,” filmed in Dubuque in 2017.
After the COVID-19 pandemic shut most businesses down in 2020, Julie continued to offer private cave tours.
Last summer, Julie hired Scott Lee, owner of Kronk Disc Golf, to install a nine-hole course on the property.
“I would be out there … working on the course, and if you didn’t see her, you heard the ’80s music come blaring,” he said at Julie’s funeral service. “The windows were down in the Jeep.”
Julie flew over a hill as she drove across the property.
“Hey! How ya’ doing?” she would ask Scott. “Just got back from the farmers market. Got you some bread.”
Julie could illuminate any cave with her smile and laughter, he said.
Lexi and Kelsey spent their childhoods immersed in Crystal Lake Cave.
“I grew up walking along on the tours and spelunking and going in the holes where adults couldn’t fit,” Lexi said. “As soon as I was old enough, I was giving tours.”
Julie delved into its history and the science of the Driftless region’s subterranean depths. Staff attended yearly classes with a local geologist.
Lexi later was promoted to assistant manager and helped her mother select merchandise and souvenirs before the season began.
When she was not working, Julie pampered herself with massages and manicures. She relished walking her Shichon dogs, Teddy and Nemo, eating out at Texas Roadhouse and Olive Garden and playing Clue with her daughters.
“Clearly, it’s so hard to put into words the way we’re feeling right now,” Kelsey, 20, said at Julie’s funeral. “It’s hard to put into words how much love we had for her.”
Julie’s family recently announced their intention to reopen Crystal Lake Cave this spring.
Lexi observed how Julie often assisted others, even strangers, without question. Her daughters have absorbed her sense of empathy.
“You really have no idea what another person’s situation might be,” Lexi said. “You’ve always got to be understanding and caring with people for that reason.”