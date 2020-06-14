MONTICELLO, Iowa — In late May, Jim Hogan and his sons loaded up dozens of hogs from their farm in Monticello and drove them 150 miles west to Eagle Grove.
It was an outlandish distance for Hogan to travel, but it was the only place where he could find a meat processing plant that would take his animals.
“Those were the first hogs we have moved since the middle of March,” Hogan said. “We are luckier than some.”
Pork and beef farmers throughout the Midwest are in a similar situation. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused numerous meatpacking plants to close down at times, leaving farmers with fully grown livestock and no place to process them.
During the past few months, many farmers have turned to their creativity to either get their livestock processed through alternative means or somehow slow the growth of their animals. Even then, some have been forced to euthanize livestock that could not be held any longer.
While meat processing plants are beginning to open up again, Hogan said most of them are taking in about half of the animals they traditionally would accept, but the number of hogs and cattle continuing to mature on Midwestern farms only continued to rise.
“Every day, we get further behind,” Hogan said. “Those hogs that were born before this all started, they are still out there, and they are getting bigger.”
It is estimated that about 150,000 pigs in Iowa go to market every day, according to Iowa Pork Producers Association.
“We have this building of a backlog,” said Dal Grooms, communications director for the association. “Farmers can’t hold onto these pigs forever.”
Peter Winch, a dairy farmer in Fennimore, Wis., and president of the Grant County Farm Bureau, said that he tries to sell retired dairy cows for meat, but lately, it has been challenging to find a buyer.
“Usually, I can sell them pretty easily, but now there isn’t much of a market for them,” Winch said. “Some of the packing plants still aren’t running, and that makes it more difficult.”
Farmers quickly turned to alternative means of selling their livestock. Private meat lockers quickly were swarmed with farmers needing animals processed that were sold directly to customers.
Luke Kerns, co-owner of Edgewood Locker, said his business has received so many orders that it is booked for the remainder of the year.
“Farmers are trying to eliminate the middleman and get people to buy directly,” he said. “The problem is we can’t keep up. If we do 60 to 80 hogs a week, that’s what a big plant does in three minutes.”
Other farmers have attempted to slow the growth of their hogs in order to delay maturation. Hogan said feeding is being reduced and barn temperatures are being increased to impact growth.
While both of these methods have been somewhat successful, Grooms said, most farmers are left with far too many hogs that have nowhere to go, and some have been forced to euthanize in order to ensure that barns don’t grow too crowded.
“If there are too many pigs in one barn, they can’t all get to the feed and water,” Grooms said.
However, the situation might be beginning to improve.
Annette Eggers, manager of Jo Daviess County Farm Bureau, said as restaurants reopen, the increased demand could lead to bumps in processing.
“We’re hoping now that things begin to pick up,” she said. “Hopefully, the increase on the consumption side will help.”
Recognizing the issue, Iowa officials have implemented programs to assist struggling livestock farmers, including providing financial assistance for animals that need to be euthanized.
In late April, the state launched the “Pass the Pork” program, which allows farmers to donate their pigs to Iowa food banks while providing assistance in the transportation and processing of the animals.
Hogan said that continued assistance from the state has helped, but he anticipates the financial impact on many farmers will be more than they can handle. Thousands of dollars have been invested in these animals, and with nowhere to take them, it might not be just the pigs that meet an unnecessary end.
“Some farmers are going to go broke, and there is just no getting around that,” Hogan said. “Times were already tough, and this is just exacerbating it.”