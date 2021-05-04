GALENA, Ill. — Community Foundation of Jo Daviess County has awarded $10,000 in grants to two local initiatives.
Given as part of the foundation’s Future Fund Grant program, $4,000 was given to the Cats Care initiative, which was started by teachers in the River Ridge Community school district in Hanover to support students in need. A $6,000 grant went to The Workshop in Galena, which will be used to expand the organization’s community meal program.
The Future Fund Grant program awards funding to initiatives that advance community development, improve family economic security and support education.