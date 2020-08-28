PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville School District leaders are taking the latest steps to implement a district anti-racism plan by creating a staff advising position that focuses on promoting equity and diversity within the curriculum.
The new “curriculum coach” will train staff, offer support to teachers and serve as a curriculum consultant. The position would be tacked on to the duties of an existing staff person.
“I see the most impactful way we can make a difference is through our everyday instruction with our students, and that is through our curriculum,” said Superintendent Jim Boebel this week during a meeting of the Platteville School Board.
But board members are unsure whether the position should be occupied by a full-time administrator or if the role should be shared among multiple staff within each of the district’s four schools.
“Why are we not considering something along the lines of a director of diversity and inclusion or diversity advocate?” asked Board Member Vikki Peterson. “A more permanent position would include curriculum but also be able to offer more to the district to help improve some of these situations that we’re facing.”
Board Member Colleen McCabe said she sees an advantage in dividing duties among faculty, tapping their specific knowledge of each school’s workings.
Boebel said school leaders have considered both ideas but desire to try having such a position before making a significant investment. The job has not been posted, but administrators hope to fill it this academic year.
The advising position would pay an additional $4,600, which equates to about 32 full workdays, which Board Member Irfan Ul-Haq said is insufficient given the breadth of duties.
Staff will consider revising the coach’s role before finalizing the position.
Anti-racism efforts in the school district began in earnest this summer following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
School leaders issued a proclamation that affirmed the district’s commitment to combating systemic racism.
District leaders are revising policies and handbooks to eliminate language that fosters bias and discrimination along with developing “restorative” plans for students who violate policies, which focuses on repairing harm done to others rather than traditional punishment.
Adjustments to the K-12 curriculum also are underway with an aim to include lessons on the history of racism and means of dismantling it.
“It’s never really finished or done,” Boebel said. “This is how we evolve as a school as we look to make changes and differences in our students’ lives.”