PERFORMING ARTS
Today
“Pinocchio,” presented by Missoula Children’s Theatre, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., University of Dubuque Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett St. An original adaptation featuring a cast of local youth.
Tony Walker, 1:30 p.m., Sundown Mountain, 16991 Asbury Road, Tips Up Food & Spirits.
Joie Wails, 7 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Andrew Hoyt, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St. Ukulele player from Des Moines.
“RENT,” 7:30 p.m., Leona M. Havens Theater, 11838 Center Hill Road, Darlington, Wis.
Mixed Emotions, 8 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St., Spirits Bar and Grill.
Emily Webb and Ben Dunegan, 8 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Sunday
Terry McCauley, 1:30 p.m., Sundown Mountain, 16991 Asbury Road, Tips Up Food & Spirits.
“RENT,” 1:30 p.m., Leona M. Havens Theater, 11838 Center Hill Road, Darlington, Wis.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
Friends of the Library Used Book Sale, 9 a.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Ave., Dyersville, Iowa.
Cabin Fever Mini-Con, noon, Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. An afternoon of geeky fun for all ages. Featuring special guest Seanan McGuire.
Sunday
Friends of the Library Used Book Sale, 1 p.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Ave. E., Dyersville, Iowa. Bags of books are $2 on Monday, Jan. 27, the last day of the sale.
Mines of Spain Sunday Program — Rockdale Flood, 1 p.m., 8991 Bellevue Heights, E.B. Lyons Center, Suite B. Kyle Cox will present the history of the Rockdale Flood.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Attitude Adjustment Group, 1166 Main St., lower level. Details: 563-557-9196.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road, suite 7. Just the first 164 Pages Group.
Alcoholic Anonymous: The Something New Group, 9 a.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2155 University Ave. Meeting is based on “As Bill Sees It” and the “AA 12 and 12.” Details: 563-663-3631.
Al-Anon Saturday Morning AFG, 9 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive. conference room 1B.
Dubuque Parkinson’s Support Group, 10 a.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave. Auditorium, next to cafeteria. Details: Gerald Osterhaus, 563-582-7313.
AA Women’s Group, 10:30 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive. room 1A.
Debtors Anonymous, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1H. Money and debt meeting from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., with quiet time for working on numbers from 11:30 to noon. Details: debtorsanonymous.org.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book, 6:30 p.m., Dickeyville (Wis.) village offices, 500 East Ave., east doors. Details: 608-331-0255.
Al-Anon Missing Link, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive. rooms 1A and 1B, Alateen (ages 12 older) room 1H, Younger Alateen (ages 7-11) room 6B.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center-Dubuque, 250 Mercy Drive, sixth floor, room 6D. A 12-step group. Details: 563-557-9196.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Sunday
Sunday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St. Open to the public, must be 21 or older. Details: 563-590-3608.