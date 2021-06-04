Relay for Life Community Dinner
Today, Happy’s Place, 2323 Rockdale Road
4 to 7:30 p.m. Drive-through cod dinner and luminaria display honoring those whose lives have been touched by cancer. All proceeds benefit American Cancer Society and Relay for Life of Dubuque. Cost: $15. More information: facebook.com/RelayforLifeDBQ.
Summer Farm Toy ShowSaturday and Sunday, National Farm Toy Museum, 1110 16th Ave. SE, Dyersville, Iowa
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Vendors will have custom and antique farm toys and parts for sale. Lawn and garden tractor display, display contest and access to the farm toy museum exhibits. Tractor parade will be held at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Beckman Catholic High School. Cost: $7 for ages 12 and older. More information: nationalfarmtoymuseum.com.
15th Annual Grandview GallopSaturday, Grandview Avenue
7:30 a.m. Registration will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. today at Murphy Park. No race-day registration. Events include a four-mile race and one-mile youth event along Grandview Avenue. The youth race begins at 7:30 a.m., followed by the main event at 8 a.m. Event also includes refreshments, age-group awards, shoe giveaways and for-sale vendor merchandise. Cost: $18 to $28. More information: GrandviewGallop.com.
28th Annual Strut Your MuttSaturday, Dubuque Regional Humane Society, 4242 Chavanelle Road.
9 a.m. Register at 8 a.m. Walk the perimeter of the DRHS’s four-acre campus, let your dog play on the agility equipment or enjoy a dip in the doggy pools, meet other dog lovers and take a tour of the state-of-the-art facility. Registration fees help fund the mission of DRHS. Cost: $35. More information: dbqhumane.org.
Music in the GardensSunday, Packard Pavilion at Dubuque Arboretum, 3800 Arboretum Drive.
6:30 p.m. The arboretum’s free summer concert series kicks off with music from The Sax Section of the Neophonic Jazz Orchestra. Pack a picnic, bring lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy an evening of music. More information: dubuquearboretum.net.