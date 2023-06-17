Dubuque City Council members next week will restart discussions on whether to introduce automated speed cameras along the city’s major roads.
A work session before the council’s regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, June 20, will include a presentation by city staff detailing national studies on the effects of automated speed cameras and the findings of traffic speed data collected by the city in May and June.
The city-collected data is intended to help council members determine if they will support a proposal by Police Chief Jeremy Jensen to install automated speed cameras along the city’s major roadways that automatically would identify speeding vehicles and issue them a civil citation.
City staff previously proposed an ordinance stating vehicles detected by the cameras traveling at least 11 mph over the posted speed limit would receive a fine, while vehicles driving 6 to 10 mph over the speed limit in a school or construction zone also would receive a fine.
Proposed civil fines ranged from $50 to $500, depending on how much the cited vehicle exceeded the speed limit and where the violation occurred. After a vehicle owner receives one citation, subsequent civil fines would charge an additional $25 more than their equivalent first-offense amount. No fines would be issued for vehicles traveling 1 to 5 mph faster than the posted speed limit.
City Council members in February agreed to postpone approving the ordinance to give the city time to prepare a more detailed analysis of automated speed cameras and determine the prevalence of speeding vehicles in the city.
City Engineer Gus Psihoyos said city staff will present traffic data from 19 areas of town where devices he described as “pucks” were set up for 48-hour increments to record the speeds of vehicles passing by.
City staff declined to provide the traffic data that was recorded until it is presented to the City Council, though Psihoyos said the prevalence and severity of speeding differed with each roadway and added that he was surprised by the results.
“In some cases, it was only a (small percentage) that were over the speed limit, and in some cases it was more extreme,” Psihoyos said. “For me, it’s startling the data that we collected.”
Crash data from the Iowa Department of Transportation previously submitted to the City Council stated that from Jan. 1, 2022, to Feb. 2, 2023, there were 1,674 crashes in Dubuque. The DOT categorized 804 of those crashes as speed-related. However, the DOT crash database doesn’t specify how those determinations were made.
Additionally, the agency only identified five crashes from Jan. 1, 2022, to Feb. 17, 2023, in which “exceeded authorized speed” was a major cause of the wreck, and only eight crashes listed “exceeded authorized speed” as a driver-contributing factor.
From 2011 to 2022, 25 fatal crashes occurred in the city, a little more than two per year on average.
Along with the local data, city staff also will present on national studies examining how often speeding plays a role in motor vehicle fatalities and the effectiveness of automated speed cameras in other cities.
City officials specifically point to 2021 data from the National Center for Statistics and Analysis stating that 29% of all motor vehicle fatalities occurred in crashes where speed was listed as a contributing factor.
City staff also point to a 2020 highway safety countermeasure guide by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that found automated traffic enforcement was one of the top methods of improving speed safety.
However, the use of automated speed cameras remains a controversial topic throughout the U.S.
In 2019, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled against a class-action lawsuit claiming Cedar Rapids’ use of automated traffic cameras violates equal protection and due process rights, and the ruling allowed the cameras to remain in use.
In 2015, the Chicago Tribune reported that Chicago’s automated traffic camera system improperly had issued $2.4 million in tickets in its first two years of operation, such as tickets issued for violating school zone speed limits even though no children were present.
Psihoyos said council feedback at the work session will determine city staff’s next steps.
Dubuque City Council members on Friday had differing opinions on whether they support automated traffic enforcement being introduced to the community.
City Council Member David Resnick said he remains opposed to their implementation and said the city still has not put forth convincing evidence to justify their use.
“I feel that before such an extreme measure should be employed that other traffic-calming measures should be used and evaluated,” Resnick said. “Ticket cameras should be the last thing we turn to.”
City Council Member Susan Farber said she recognizes the concerns of residents regarding the use of speed cameras, but she also believes that they could help the city’s police department with enforcing traffic laws.
“I think one of the benefits is, it would be less physically demanding for our police department who wouldn’t have to sit there and watch an intersection,” Farber said. “I understand the need.”