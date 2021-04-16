The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Frederick D. Holifield, 35, of Sun Prairie, Wis., was arrested at Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St., on a charge of possession of cocaine, as well as a Waukesha County, Wis., warrant charging possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
- Tyler A. Bishop, 26, of 2160 Woodland Drive, Apt. F2, was arrested at 1:33 p.m. Wednesday at his residence on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as a warrant from Pike County, Mo., charging larceny.