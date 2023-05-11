PEOSTA, Iowa — A moratorium on the construction of several major apartment projects in Peosta will remain in place until at least May 23, city leaders affirmed this week.
Peosta City Council members on Tuesday unanimously approved hosting a public hearing on that date to discuss a proposed ordinance that would remove apartments as a permitted land use under the city code.
The ordinance in question would allow developers with previously approved projects to move forward with construction but would ban all other future parties from building apartments in the city.
At the conclusion of the hearing, council members also will have the chance to rescind the moratorium enacted in March that prohibits all apartment construction.
“We’re trying to find a happy medium,” Mayor Russ Pfab said after Tuesday’s meeting. “This allows (previously approved developers) to do what they want to do and it gives the city the ability to do what’s best for the people of Peosta.”
The city has two major apartment projects underway, one being developed off Adrina Drive by Callahan Construction and another along Thunder Valley Drive by Crosvik Development.
Developer Joel Callahan of Callahan Construction said ahead of Tuesday’s meeting that the moratorium has already negatively impacted his project off Adrina Drive near U.S. 20, where he plans to construct five 16-unit apartment buildings.
Two of those buildings had already been approved by the city when the moratorium was put in place, and under the zoning change, the remaining three would require approval from the city’s board of adjustment.
“We’re at a standstill with nearly two-thirds of our project,” Callahan lamented. “We’ve already lost our concrete contractor schedule and have price increases coming, … but now we have to wait for this public hearing.”
The council previously discussed the proposed ordinance change at its April 25 meeting and at a work session last week. No formal vote was taken at either meeting, so the moratorium has remained in place.
While acknowledging developers’ concerns, City Administrator Annette Ernst said the city council wants to take its time to fully consider the citizen concerns that motivated the moratorium and potential ordinance change to begin with.
She said that city officials have heard repeated complaints from citizens over the number of apartments being built and the potential for such a sizable population increase to strain local schools, roads and other resources.
“The City Council and (the planning and zoning commission) don’t make these decisions lightly,” she said. “We wanted to sit back and take a pause to look at what we need so we don’t oversaturate the market.”
Ernst then encouraged anyone with thoughts or concerns about the ordinance to attend the public hearing, which will take place as part of the council’s next regularly scheduled meeting and include a section for public comment.
