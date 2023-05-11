PEOSTA, Iowa — A moratorium on the construction of several major apartment projects in Peosta will remain in place until at least May 23, city leaders affirmed this week.

Peosta City Council members on Tuesday unanimously approved hosting a public hearing on that date to discuss a proposed ordinance that would remove apartments as a permitted land use under the city code.

