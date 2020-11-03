PATCH GROVE, Wis. — On their third attempt, River Ridge School District leaders obtained the assent of district residents to refinance the loans used to pay for a $2.3 million athletic complex.
On Tuesday, voters backed a bond measure, with 1012 votes in favor and 806 against.
District leaders constructed the new facility — which includes a track, football field and baseball diamond — in Patch Grove after the district’s student body was consolidated at the Patch Grove campus following the 2017 closure of the district’s upper elementary school in Bloomington.
The school board financed the project using a method of borrowing that did not require voter approval but appealed to the electorate in hopes of refinancing the loans, which district leaders estimate will save several hundred thousand dollars.
Tuesday’s results are a welcome departure from the near-miss in February, in which the referendum was rejected by a single vote, with 330 ballots cast in favor and 331 against. The electorate also rejected a referendum in 2016.
The tax rate, currently at $11.22 per $1,000, will decrease to an estimated $10.21, 35 cents more than if the referendum had been rejected.