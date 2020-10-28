Both candidates for a seat on the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors shied away from a mask mandate and expressed reservations about following expert advice during a candidate forum Tuesday evening.
The Dubuque League of Women Voters hosted the event, and many of the questions posed by moderator Lisa Garoutte focused on COVID-19, as well as the county’s role in dealing with the pandemic.
Incumbent Dave Baker, a Democrat, and Republican challenger Harley Pothoff expressed similar opinions on the board’s aversion to a countywide mask mandate.
Baker said there are essentially two parts to the county — one rural and the other urban — and argued that a one-size-fits-all approach would be misguided.
In early August, Dubuque City Council members approved a face covering mandate, and later that month, the county Board of Health recommended a measure that closely resembled the city’s, though Baker and fellow Supervisor Ann McDonough voted against it, citing among their reasons the widespread opposition of mayors in the county’s smaller communities.
“I am not anti-mask,” Baker said Tuesday night. “I am, at this point, anti-mandate.”
Pothoff argued that the county could have set a better example by requiring masks within county-owned buildings. However, he expressed general support for the board’s decision.
“I believe the county did make the right decision at the time,” he said. “… The elected officials (in the smaller cities) are elected by citizens in that community and should have the right to make the decisions.”
Garoutte specifically noted that many submitted questions dealt with the way that the county supervisors considered — or failed to consider — the expertise provided by other county boards.
Both candidates answered the question within the context of the ongoing mask debate.
Baker emphasized that the Board of Supervisors “did not ignore” the Board of Health on the issue.
“There are times, and this is one of them, when we must listen to the citizens and taxpayers, as well as the Board of Health,” Baker said.
Pothoff struck a similar tone.
“We want to listen to professionals and take their advice,” he said. “But we also need to listen to taxpayers and have their input on it.”
The candidates also were asked about social justice and, specifically, the effort to make sure that people of all racial backgrounds are treated equally by law enforcement.
Baker praised local law enforcement but emphasized the need to conduct more training.
“Most law enforcement professionals are wonderful people,” he said. “In any way of life or occupation, there can be some bad apples.”
Pothoff retired in August as a captain with the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department and has 33 years of experience in law enforcement. He said there are programs in place that are geared toward diffusing situations before they get to the level of someone getting shot or physically injured.
He emphasized the need for extra training but noted that this sometimes can take a while to achieve.
“We have a unique opportunity to take a lead role in the training situation,” he said. “Training is essential, but it also requires extra manpower when you have extra people in training. It takes a while to get everyone through the training and up to speed.”
The candidates also were given the opportunity to talk about their experience and how they would approach the upcoming term on the board.
Baker pointed to past successes, including the rollout of a new emergency radio communication system and efforts to reduce the tax burden on county citizens.
“We did something that hadn’t been done in decades, which is reducing the county tax levy for three consecutive years,” he said.
Pothoff said county leaders must do everything possible to attract good jobs to the area and ensure that the county maintains the high-level talent that receives its education at local higher-education institutions. He also touted his commitment to keeping a close eye on spending.
“I will bring honesty, integrity, transparency, professionalism and a conservative voice to the board,” he said.
The forum also featured a pair of Democratic candidates running unopposed for their positions.
County auditor candidate Kevin Dragotto said he would employ new technologies to make sure the office is “working smart” and emphasized that he would make transparency a top priority.
“Continuing the tradition we have had in Dubuque County of safe and secure elections is of the utmost importance,” he said.
Sheriff Joe Kennedy highlighted his accomplishments during his previous term, including bringing stability and security to the workforce by turning part-time positions into full-time positions. During his term, the sheriff’s department also launched a take-home squad car program that increased community visibility and introduced body cameras to increase transparency.