DARLINGTON, Wis. — A Cuba City man this week pleaded guilty to four sexual crimes.
Elmer E. Stoltzfus, 25, entered the pleas in Lafayette County Circuit Court to four felonies: two counts of repeated sexual abuse of a child and two counts of another sex-related crime. A charge of second-degree sexual assault was dismissed.
A sentencing hearing has not been set yet.
According to court documents, Lafayette County investigators learned last year that church elders had recently discovered that Stoltzfus and two other church members -- Elam S. Allgyer, 36, of Darlington, and Benjamin E. Allgyer, 31, of Mineral Point -- had committed sexual abuse. A woman who was suffering from depression reported the assaults, which had occurred years earlier.
According to court documents, each of the men met with law enforcement in July to discuss the assaults, most of which occurred when they were teenagers. Benjamin Allgyer also admitted to committing sexual assaults when he was in his 20s, documents state.
Each man is accused of assaulting multiple victims whom they knew, with the abuse occurring on several occasions over the years.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of alleged sexual crimes.
Elam Allgyer faces five counts of sexual assault of a child younger than 13, one count of first-degree attempted sexual assault of a child younger than 13, one count of second-degree attempted sexual assault and three counts of another sex-related crime.
He has pleaded not guilty, but a plea hearing is set for Feb. 7.
Benjamin Allgyer faces three counts of sexual assault of a child younger than 13, two counts of sexual assault of a child younger than 16, two counts of repeated sexual assault of a child, a charge of second-degree sexual assault and four counts of another sex-related crime.
He has pleaded not guilty to the charges. His next court hearing is set for Feb. 26.