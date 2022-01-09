Julie Cain decided to try something today that she’s been considering for years.
“For about three years I have wanted to come but I was too scared,” Cain said. “I decided that I wanted to do something that scares me.”
Cain, 49, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, participated today in an annual adaptive skiing event held at Sundown Mountain Resort, west of Dubuque. The event for people with disabilities was organized by Clark & Associates Prosthetics and Orthotics.
Cain, an associate principal at Cedar Rapids’ Washington High School, has used a prosthetic left leg since 2005, when she lost part of her leg to a bacterial infection following surgery to address a running injury.
“This is my first time skiing since losing my leg,” she said.
Cain has remained active after her amputation – swimming and yoga are favorite activities – but skiing always seemed out of reach.
“It didn’t seem like it would be open to adaptation,” she said.
The adaptive skiing event at Sundown uses specialized instruction and occasionally altered equipment to open the slopes to skiers of varying abilities.
“I’m mostly afraid of falling,” she said. “So, what better way to try (skiing) than with people who are used to helping people (with prosthetics) and who know how to get me up.”
Pat McTaggart, a certified prosthetist-orthotist with Clark & Associates in Dubuque, has assisted with the event since its inception five years ago. He helped fit Cain’s prosthetic into a ski boot today – using a T-shirt to help fill some of the volume of the boot.
“(People) may have thought that they weren’t able to do some of this stuff,” McTaggart said, “but (adaptive skiing) just kind of opens a door. It’s pretty remarkable.”
Chad Remmert, Clark & Associates’ director of business development and an event organizer, said today’s event drew seven patients for adaptive skiing.
“We (have skiers who) range in age from 8 to 67,” Remmert said. “We have a gentleman who is 67 who lost his leg in a motorcycle accident and has taken up skiing since then.”
On the slope, adaptive skiing instructor Jan Hess gave Cain some basic instructions before accompanying her down a beginner’s hill.
“Keep your head up,” Hess said. “If you look down, you’re going to fall down, so let that be your mantra.”
Remmert said the instruction was the key to successfully introducing patients to adaptive skiing.
“You have to align yourself with quality instructors,” he said. “That can ease some of the apprehension for people. For the instructors, safety is their No. 1 priority and having fun is their second priority.”
Cain completed several trips down the hill with Hess providing instruction.
“When you see people who are nervous, who is able to overcome those fears, it just opens a door to other activities,” Remmert said.