The tri-state area saw the announcement of many major business developments in 2022, including an $80 million investment at Dyersville’s Field of Dreams, multiple substantial housing projects and a slew of manufacturing company expansions.

Meanwhile, local employers continued to struggle with a stagnant workforce, and a longtime staple of the Dubuque area’s gambling offerings came to an end with the final season of racing at Iowa Greyhound Park.

