From antique ornaments to ones made by children, many of the decorations hanging from local Christmas trees carry special meaning.
Not just a bauble or a pipe cleaner with googly-eyes, some of those ornaments have a story to tell and invoke memories of childhood, family and places long past but always remembered.
Homemade with love
Five-year-old Michael Bagby was very enthusiastic that December day in 1996 when he came home from school with a carefully wrapped ornament for his mother.
“He was very excited,” recalled Diana Bagby, of Asbury, Iowa. “It was wrapped, and he couldn’t wait for me to open it.”
The ornament, a nativity with a star on the top, became a treasured family ornament, hung in the same spot on the top of the tree every year.
“(Michael) typically wasn’t good with arts and crafts,” Diana said. “It was a debacle when he tried to make a gingerbread house. But that nativity ornament was a success.”
Michael is now a professor of music at Loras College.
“He still sees it every year at Christmas,” Diana said. “It’s just always been there. It’s a part of our Christmas.”
Karla Braig, of Asbury, knows exactly what Bagby means. She, too, has a homemade ornament that holds a cherished memory.
Her son, Christopher, belonged to a Cub Scout troop that met every week at St. Columbkille School.
“The den leader was Pat Pender, and she had the boys make a spider ornament for their tree,” Karla said. “How (Pat) got all those kids to actually complete a spider with all of that glitter, pipe cleaners and googly-eyes is beyond me.”
Christopher came home that day and proudly presented his mother with his ornament. The spider has hung on the tree every year since, even though Chris died suddenly of a heart attack 17 years ago at the age of 40.
“(Taking out that ornament) doesn’t make me sad at all,” Karla said. “It’s not a nostalgic trip into darkness. That one is special.”
Every year when she straightens out the pipe cleaner legs and untangles the thread to hang the ornament on the tree, she is reminded of her son.
“I remember him running in the door on a December day, hands sticky with paste, glitter all over his sweater, eyes bright with joy, proudly showing us his ornament,” she said. “It’s a good memory.”
Good memories have been in the making for 60 years for Gin Wilgenbusch, of Rickardsville, Iowa. That’s how long she has been crafting handmade ornaments every year for members of her family.
“It started out very small, with me just making ornaments for the kids,” she said. “But it’s mushroomed.”
This year, Gin made 48 ornaments for her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and special people in her life such as close friends and doctors.
Each year, she chooses a theme and makes identical ornaments for everyone. This year was an angel made with a golf tee.
“The unusual ones are the ones I really enjoy,” she said. “One year, I used flash cubes from cameras. I’ve used K-cups to make a top hat. Those unique ones are my favorites. They’re so much fun to do.”
JoAnn Ryan, of Asbury, treasures a special set of ornaments that her sister-in-law Marce Welsh made for her.
“She made seven ornaments,” JoAnn said. “One with a photo of each of my children, one with (my husband John’s) parents and one with my parents. I hang them on the railing with garland every Christmas.”
She said the ornaments are particularly special because some of the family members have died since.
“My sister-in-law was very good at making things, but she’s gone now, and my husband is gone now,” she said. “My parents are gone now. But I still have them on these ornaments that Marce made. They’re happy memories.”
The Hallmark phenomenon
In 1973, Hallmark launched its Keepsake Collection, a series of 18 ornaments that consisted of 12 handcrafted, yarn figures and six traditional, glass ball ornaments.
Since then, Hallmark has offered more than 8,500 ornaments to collectors, highlighting everything from pop culture to interactive lights and sounds to the simple ornament honoring a daughter, son, granddaughter or grandson.
Heather Phelan, of Asbury, was one of those who received a Hallmark granddaughter ornament that her grandparents had bought in 1979, the year she was born. But she didn’t receive it until she was 16 years old.
“They bought a different one every year, and the Christmas I was 16, they gave them all to me in a wicker basket,” she said.
Heather had a good start on her Hallmark collection with that Christmas gift, and she has continued to collect, both for herself and her children.
“I’ve gotten myself one every year,” she said. “I have three kids, and I’ve collected an ornament for each of them every year, too.”
She carefully unpacks her ornaments every year, removing them from the original boxes — yes, she has every one of those — and unwrapping the tissue paper.
“That’s why it takes us 10 hours to put the tree up every year,” she said. “It takes forever to unwrap every one of those ornaments.”
She puts the 1979 ornament and a few others from that wicker basket on the tree but admits that more modern Hallmark decorations have taken over.
“The tree sings and barks and meows and does everything imaginable,” she said. “It’s just a big Hallmark mess. And I love it.”
Debra Kieler, of Dickeyville, Wis., has a Hallmark collection of a different kind: Her collection of Barbie ornaments date back to 1994, when her mother gave it to her for Christmas.
“I have an original Barbie that I had gotten probably in the early 1960s,” she said. “I think when my mom saw the ornaments come out, she probably thought they were a unique gift idea.”
Hallmark launched its Holiday Barbie collection in 1993. Kieler has two dozen Barbie ornaments in her collection.
“They all have elegant ballgowns,” she said. “And as the years went on, they got more elegant and more detailed with jewelry and accessories.”
Debra has every original box for each of the ornaments, and her mother even kept the ads from local pharmacy flyers advertising the ornaments for sale, which Keiler also kept.
“We had a local pharmacy in Platteville (Wis.) that had Hallmark ornaments, and I’m sure my mom would look through the flyers and just cut out the ads,” she said.
Debra doesn’t hang the ornaments on her tree, opting instead to display them on a table.
“I don’t want to get sap on them from a real tree,” she said.
The collection is special to her for a couple of reasons.
“My mom passed away in 2020, so they’re special because she started giving them to me,” she said. “And I don’t have any girls, so I’m the only one in the family with a collection like this. It’s neat seeing the fancy ballgowns on each one.”
Nostalgia and remembrance
Laurinda Brimeyer, of Dubuque, has a red angel bell that is always the first ornament on the family tree and the last one taken off at the end of the season.
“She is still stored in her original wrapping,” Laurinda said.
She received the ornament when she was in kindergarten in her hometown of Aledo, Ill.
“I got the angel in 1959 from my Sunday School teacher, Mrs. Britton,” she said.
She also still has the ornaments that her mother bought for her and her brother when they were children.
“She would write the date on the boxes of ornaments she would buy,” she said. “My brother Tom and I would put stickers on the bottoms of the ornaments so we would know which ones were ours as we put them away each year. After over 60 years, I don’t have a full box of ornaments anymore, but the ones I do have still have the stickers on the bottom.”
Mary Hirschey, of Galena, Ill., spent a lot of time overseas when her husband, Kevin, served in the military. It was during their global travels that she began collecting ornaments from many of the places where they lived or visited.
“Many of them are from Hong Kong, Thailand, Japan, Singapore and the Philippines,” she said. “But I also have some from Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, France, most of the European countries.”
Mary bought a lot of the ornaments at traditional Christmas markets popular in western Europe. For a few years, she worked for Käthe Wohlfahrt, a German company famous for its wooden and mercury glass ornaments, and was able to procure some ornaments during her time there.
“I probably have at least 30 from Europe and 15 from the Orient,” she said. “It’s fun to take them out and remember, and to pass that same tradition (of collecting) onto your kids and your grandkids.”
Dave Germain, of Asbury, has held onto the ornaments he received from his parents. He believes that several of them are close to 100 years old. One of his favorites is a blue mercury glass ball ornament. His sister, Barb Robinson, of Dubuque, has a pink one.
“I treasure them so much,” he said. “Just to hold them in your hands every year and remember. The memories just come back of Christmas past. My parents have been gone a long, long time. But it’s nice to have the ornaments around and remember.”
Dave said he is not quite ready to pass the ornaments on to his children or grandchildren.
“We’re holding them close to the vest,” he said. “We’ll pass them on when the time comes. I’m sure they’ll love them as much as we do.”
Kelsey Bhatia’s favorite ornament is one that doesn’t even belong to her — at least not yet.
“In the mid ’80s, my father was stationed in Germany,” said Kelsey, of Dubuque. “Over the course of their three-year assignment, they collected several German ornaments.”
One of those ornaments, Santa in a bathtub, became a favorite of not only Kelsey but of her brothers Derek and Tyler Jenkins, too.
“Every holiday season, my brothers and I fought over who would have the privilege of hanging that one particular ornament,” she recalled.
The competition to hang the ornament hasn’t ended just because they are adults.
“That ornament stays off the tree until one of us makes it to my parents’ house to hang it,” she said.
A Christmas mystery solved
Barb Droessler, of Kieler, Wis., grew up in Dubuque with holiday memories spent at her aunt Dorothy Jaeger’s house on Fifth Street.
“She was never married,” Barb said. “She was my and my sister Judy’s favorite person. We would go to her house and watch her decorate (for Christmas). She loved decorating all by herself. She would take a whole week to do it.”
Barb loved looking at all of the ornaments that her aunt would hang on the tree, and she remembers taking trips downtown during the holidays, where a strawberry sundae at Kresge’s was a special treat.
When Dorothy moved out of her home into an apartment, she downsized quite a bit and gave Barb an antique trunk that had once belonged to another aunt, a dancer who used to keep her costumes in it.
“There was nothing in it then,” she said. “It wasn’t anything special. I put it down in the basement and really never gave it a second thought.”
When Dorothy died, Barb and her sister Judy wondered what happened to those beautiful ornaments.
“I think (Dorothy) knew we admired those ornaments,” Barb said. “It was never discussed who might want them or who would get them. And then, we couldn’t find any sign of them anywhere.”
Two years ago, Droessler told her husband that she was going to clean out her aunt’s old trunk that had been in the basement for 40 years and sell it.
“It didn’t mean anything to me,” she said. “But somebody else might find it interesting.”
When she began to dust the inside of the trunk, she found it had a false bottom — and underneath that false bottom was what Barb estimated to be at least half of Dorothy’s collection of Christmas ornaments.
“I was totally shocked,” she said. “That trunk had been there for probably 40 years. And those ornaments were there the whole time.”
For the past two years, Barb has been hanging her newly discovered ornaments on the Christmas tree.
“Yes, they’re antiques,” she said. “But if you don’t show these things, what good is it to have them? Finding those ornaments was like finding treasure.”
