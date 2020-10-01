PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — A Dubuque company has received an $8.8 million contract to construct a habitat restoration project on the Mississippi River near Prairie du Chien.
Newt Marine Service will begin the project in the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
A press release states that the project will restore eroding peninsulas around McGregor Lake and dredge backwater fish habitat. The project also will enhance forest habitat in the floodplain.
Most of the site work will begin in spring 2021.
The project, which is funded through the Upper Mississippi River Restoration Program, is being coordinated in concert with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Iowa and Wisconsin Departments of Natural Resources and local communities.