WAUZEKA, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is considering a contentious proposal that would see the construction of Crawford County’s second concentrated animal feeding operation.
The state agency hosted a hearing last week after giving notice of its intent to issue a 5-year pollutant discharge permit to a local swine farmer, who plans to construct three barns in Wauzeka that would house nearly 8,200 pigs.
“I do everything I can for our community,” Howard Roth told attendees. “I care about the water as much as everyone (at this hearing).”
The facility, located on Harvest Lane, would generate 9.4 million gallons of manure and wastewater annually. Roth intends to spread the material across 1,455 acres of cropland.
But alarming to the roughly 100 hearing participants is the location of the facility and the soil’s capacity to retain the volume of fertilizer Roth intends to spread.
Some of the fields lie adjacent to streams that drain into the Kickapoo River, an impaired waterway. The region also features karst geology, where the bedrock is often fractured, providing opportunities for nitrates, phosphorus and bacteria to seep into aquifers.
Crawford County residents implored DNR staff to conduct an environmental impact analysis, which involves a detailed review that goes beyond the department’s analysis to date.
Steve Ales, a DNR hydrologist, determined that the clay-rich soils at the ground’s surface would prevent most water from entering the soil and bedrock. The depth to groundwater, which he estimated at 300 feet, would likewise limit infiltration, according to his analysis. The DNR determined that no karst features appeared to be present near the facility based on a review of aerial photographs.
Edie Ehlert, president of the Crawford Stewardship Project, called the assumptions “false and dangerous.”
The organization, based in Gays Mills, has requested that the DNR require the installation of groundwater monitoring wells and leakage monitoring systems at the facility, undertake subsurface bedrock imaging to determine the presence of cracks and require Roth to construct additional manure storage.
It is uncommon for the DNR to prepare an environmental impact statement for CAFOs and unusual for the public to request it do so, said Adam Mednick, a DNR environmental policy coordinator.
Tyler Dix, the DNR’s CAFO permit coordinator, said the department conducted its environmental review in compliance with state law and will consider public comments prior to authorizing the permit.
“We’re just trying to follow the process as it’s laid out,” he said. “It’s a fluid situation yet, and I would not say anything is set in stone.”
Public comments will be accepted through Thursday, June 17. If the permit is approved, opponents have 60 days to appeal.