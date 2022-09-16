A man accused of stabbing a Dubuque woman in the neck earlier this year has withdrawn his guilty plea.
Cristopher Callejas-Gonzalez, 24, of Dubuque, pleaded guilty on Sept. 6 in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of willful injury causing serious injury and first-degree attempted burglary.
However, his attorney, Steven Drahozal, subsequently filed a motion to withdraw the plea. No specific reason for the decision was included in the filing.
Court documents state that police responded to 2340 Central Ave. on June 2 after the stabbing was reported. Melissa A. Honeyfield, 40, of Dubuque, suffered an about 2-inch puncture wound on the side of her neck, but the knife missed all major arteries.
Honeyfield told police that she did not know the man who stabbed her, but Callejas-Gonzalez called 911 to report that he stabbed a woman named Melissa, documents state.
Callejas-Gonzalez also told officers that he had smoked methamphetamine earlier in the day. Documents state that Callejas-Gonzalez reported that he “poked” Honeyfield with a knife after hearing voices and believing a woman was in distress.
Callejas-Gonzalez’s previous guilty pleas were tied to a plea deal. Had that plea deal been accepted by a judge, charges of going armed with intent and assault with a dangerous weapon would have been dismissed.
As part of that plea deal, prosecutors were recommending a 10-year prison sentence for Callejas-Gonzalez. The defense wasn’t going to join in that recommendation, but documents do not state the defense’s recommended sentence.
Callejas-Gonzalez initially also was charged with attempted murder in connection with the stabbing. However, the attempted murder charge was not filed in his trial information.
Assistant County Attorney Joshua Sims previously told the Telegraph Herald that the evidence did not support the attempted murder charge.
Callejas-Gonzalez’s trial now is set for Oct. 11 at the Dubuque County Courthouse.