Area homeowners likely will see a significant increase in the cost of heating their homes this winter, due to a combination of economic and environmental factors.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration predicts that U.S. houses heated primarily with natural gas — which account for nearly half the country’s homes — will spend an average of 30% more than last winter on heating. In the Midwest, the projected increase is even higher, at 49% for natural gas users.
That increase, which could fluctuate based on winter temperatures, is due to higher energy prices, volatile markets and a winter that’s expected to be colder than recent ones, according to EIA.
Nicole Breitbach, senior community affairs manager for Black Hills Energy, confirmed that tri-state customers should be ready for increased costs.
”We estimate that our Iowa residential consumers of natural gas should prepare for an increase of 60% in the cost of the gas as compared to last winter,” she said.
According to Breitbach, the rising prices are linked to market fluctuations that impacted natural gas storage levels. In particular, a warmer-than-typical summer led to increased use of electricity, which is frequently generated by burning natural gas.
Because people were running their air conditioning and energy was so in demand over the summer, that affects the (natural gas) market,” she said.
The financial impact of increased gas prices for each customer largely will be dependent on that home’s level of gas usage. Breitbach advises homeowners to winterize their houses by sealing cracks, installing weather strips around windows and doors and scheduling a furnace inspection to maximize efficiency.
Resources such as the federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program also can help those struggling to pay heating and energy bills. In the Dubuque area, LIHEAP is administered by Hawkeye Area Community Action Program.
“October and November are always busy times for our LIHEAP crew and this year is no different,” wrote HACAP Deputy Executive Director Mitch Finn in an email to the Telegraph Herald. “We’ve taken over 5,000 applications and anticipate that’s about half the number we will take before the program year ends.”
The Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program administers several energy benefits initiatives, including LIHEAP.
Amy Esser, WHEAP coordinator with Grant County Department of Social Services, said staff haven’t noticed a substantial increase in applications for energy assistance this fall. They have received 1,093 applications since Oct. 1, as compared to 1,073 at this time last year.
However, she anticipates that rising energy costs could trigger more requests for crisis assistance, which are funds distributed when applicants face emergencies like a disconnect notice and their regular benefits don’t cover the cost.
“I foresee maybe giving out more crisis assistance because the price of gas is going up this year,” she said.