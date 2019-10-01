SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Tri-State Line Dancers, 9 a.m., Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St, lower level. Entrance on 13th Street. Details: 563-599-2748.
Senior Citizen Activities, 11:30 a.m., Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10:45 a.m. line dancers performing; 11:15 a.m. yoga; 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon needlework group; 12:15 p.m. open bridge; 12:15-3:30 p.m. dominoes; 12:15-4 p.m. duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge.
Wednesday
Senior Citizen Activities, 10 a.m., Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10-11 a.m. senior exercise class; 12:15-4 p.m. first and third Wednesdays ladies cards; 12:15-4 p.m. first and third Wednesdays ladies bridge, dining room; 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Music Men A cappella Barbershop Chorus, 7:30 p.m., Summit Congregational United Church of Christ, 2885 John F. Kennedy Road. Weekly rehearsal. Details: 563-552-7064.
Wednesday
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
Story Time 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities. Ages 3-5.
Author Event, 6:30 p.m., Park Farm Winery, 15159 Thielen Road, Durango, Iowa. Author Kurt Hansen will read from his new novel, “Gathered,” and sign copies. Cash bar and food available.
Wednesday
Duct Tape DIY, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadows Drive.
LEARNING
Today
Talk of the Town Toastmasters, noon, Northeast Iowa Community College Town Clock Center, 680 Main St., room 112. The meetings allow attendees to practice skills to become more confident speakers and leaders.
LIFESTYLE
Today
Powerful Tools for Caregivers, 10 a.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Avenue E., Dyersville, Iowa. This six-week class is designed to provide family caregivers with the skills necessary to take care of themselves. Registration is required as the class is limited to 12 participants.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., 1646 Asbury Road. Day-at-a-Time Group. Details: 563-557-9196.
Women’s Support Group, 9 a.m., Substance Abuse Services Center, Nesler Center, Eighth and Main streets.
Blood Drive, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St, Heritage Center. Details: Czerina Quillao, 815-616-2345.
Rotary Club, noon, Dubuque Golf & Country Club, 1800 Randall Place. Details: www.dubuquerotary.org.
Blood Drive, 4-7 p.m., Holiday Inn Dubuque/Galena, 450 Main St., Clarion Room. Details: Erica, 563-321-9613 to donate.
SNAP Dubuque, 6 p.m., 90 Main St., Bishop Block Conference Room. For survivors and supporters in a safe environment.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m., Mount Carmel, 1050 Carmel Drive, Marian Hall. Details: 563-581-9840.
Al-Anon Julien Group AFG, 7 p.m., 1670 Asbury Road, Intergroup.
Al-Anon Platteville Family Group, 7 p.m., First United Church of Christ, 110 Market St., Platteville, Wis., Cunningham House Annex.
Al-Anon Stepping Stone AFG, 7 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 203 Pearl St., Guttenberg, Iowa.
Wednesday
Blood Drive, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA, 35 N. Booth St. Details: Erica Barker, 563-321-9613 or email ebarker@mvrbc.org.
Rotary Club of Galena (Ill.), 11:45 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St.
Sertoma Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St. Details: 563-582-8179 or 563-590-0018.
Noon Lions Club noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St., second floor. Prospective members welcome.
Men’s Journey to Victory, 4 p.m., Nesler Center, Eighth and Main Streets, group room 2. A support group for men recovering from addictions or other life challenges. All men are welcome. Details: 563-495-1340.
Dubuque Evening Lions Club, 6 p.m., The Bridge Restaurant, 31 Locust St.
Dubuque Gamblers Anonymous — Keep it Simple, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College, 680 Main St., room 112. Open support group meeting.
Al-Anon Westside AFG, 7 p.m., 1646 Asbury Road, lower level, side entrance.
Al-Anon AFG, 8 p.m., United Church of Christ, 206 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Wednesday Night Women’s AA Meeting, Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St., lower level, enter from rear. Details: 563-588-1630.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8:30 p.m., Grand View United Methodist Church, 3342 John Wesley Drive. Details: 563-557-9196.
Alcoholics Anonymous: The Outcast Group, Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Avenue. A 12-step open discussion group for men and women recovering from substance abuse. Details: 563-690-6042.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 285, St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2025 Jackson St. 7:30-8:30 p.m. weigh in, 8:40 p.m. meeting. Details: Carrie 563-588-9613.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Holy Ghost Euchre, 1 p.m., Holy Ghost Catholic Church, 2917 Central Avenue. Everyone welcome.
Twisted Stitchers, 5 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. A monthly social textile crafting group. Bring a knitting/sewing/crochet/cross-stitch project to work on. For those 16 and older.
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Ave. Early games begin at 6:10. and regular games begin at 7 p.m.
Tuesday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.
Wednesday
Trivia for Dorks, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St.