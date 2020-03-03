Community visioning focus group sessions will be held this weekend in Elkader.
They are set for 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Central Community Junior-Senior High School, 400 N. First St.
Elkader is participating in a vision-planning process with Iowa Living Roadways and Trees Forever, according to the city.
The process includes collecting public input to determine areas of concern in the community.
The city stated that the sessions will be one hour each. The groups are “active” adults/retired from 9 to 10 a.m.; mobility-impaired residents from 10 to 11 a.m.; parents from 11 a.m. to noon; kids ages 9 to 12 from 11 a.m. to noon; and active recreation users from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
Sign up for a session at https://bit.ly/2vrW9FC, by emailing elkaderadmin@ alpinecom.net or by calling 563-245-2098.