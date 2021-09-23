Dubuque County Master Gardeners will host a workshop this weekend at the Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens.

“Putting Your Landscape to Bed” will be held from 7:45 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 25 at the arboretum, 3800 Arboretum Drive.

Topics will include houseplants, hydrangeas, seed starting, flowering shrubs, making fall baskets, feeding birds and more.

The cost is $20.

Register by visiting extension.iastate.edu/dubuque/content/fall-workshop or by calling 563-583-6496.

