PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Authorities on Monday said a now-former Platteville police officer was intoxicated and driving in an oncoming lane of traffic when he was pulled over last week.
Devin Malott was cited with operating while intoxicated, according to Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman.
Platteville Police Chief Doug McKinley said Malott has since resigned from the Police Department.
Dreckman told the Telegraph Herald on Monday that a sheriff’s department deputy pulled over a vehicle driven by Malott on Wednesday after he was spotted in the oncoming lanes of traffic on U.S. 151 south of Platteville.
Dreckman said it is “not uncommon” for motorists to drive in the wrong lane of traffic on the four-lane, divided highway.
He declined to provide further details about the incident.
McKinley said Malott was not on duty at the time of the incident. He had been an officer with Platteville Police Department since August 2015.