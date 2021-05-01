The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Jesse L. Crow, 34, of 94 Princeton Place, was arrested at 11:28 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Primrose and Davenport streets on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and providing false identification information, as well as warrants charging second-degree theft and two counts of failure to appear in court.
- Bailey R. Rink, 30, of 2090 Winnie Court, was arrested at 8:21 p.m. Thursday at 2050 Rosemont St. on a charge of domestic assault causing injury. Court documents state that Rink assaulted her girlfriend, Calsey L. Bradley, 32, of the same address.