Police said two more women have been arrested for their roles in a large fight in Dubuque during which they were among three women slashed by a knife.

Carteasia L. Carpenter, 25, of 504 W. 17th St., No. 1, was arrested Friday, while Cartrice S. Carpenter, 30, of 504 W. 17th St., No. 2, was arrested Saturday on warrants charging participation in a riot.

