Police said two more women have been arrested for their roles in a large fight in Dubuque during which they were among three women slashed by a knife.
Carteasia L. Carpenter, 25, of 504 W. 17th St., No. 1, was arrested Friday, while Cartrice S. Carpenter, 30, of 504 W. 17th St., No. 2, was arrested Saturday on warrants charging participation in a riot.
Mycal L.S. Hall, 22, of Davenport, Iowa, previously was arrested on the same charge in relation to the disturbance.
Court documents state that the Carpenters and Hall were involved in a May 15 disturbance that originated at the restaurant 1st & Main, 101 Main St.
Documents state a fight in the bar spilled out on the street, and Cartrice Carpenter, Carteasia Carpenter and Jashonna J. Vaughn, 19, all of Dubuque, were cut by a woman wielding a knife.
Cartrice Carpenter had lacerations to her chest and thigh. Carteasia Carpenter had a cut on the side of her face and on her arm. Vaughn had lacerations to the back of her arm. All three were treated at a local hospital.
Carteasia and Cartrice Carpenter told police that they were stabbed by a woman while trying to break up the fight. Vaughn told police that she was arguing with a woman in the bar and they started fighting outside.
Traffic and surveillance video showed Cartrice Carpenter and Vaughn exit the restaurant and immediately start fighting three women that included Hall.
Dubuque Police Department Lt. Brendan Welsh said charges are pending against other people involved in the disturbance.