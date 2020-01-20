DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A Dyersville project will be honored this week by a statewide nonprofit organization.
Textile Brewing Co. and the work on the building that houses it will receive a 2019 Best Development Award in the category of “renovated commercial” from 1000 Friends of Iowa. The nonprofit “promotes smart-growth planning principles that help achieve socially, economically and environmentally sustainable communities,” according to a press release from the organization.
Textile Brewing Co. opened in July at 146 Second St. NE inside the former H.B. Glover sewing factory, a brick building that was called “the pajama factory” for years.
Nearly everything that was left inside the sewing facility when it closed in 2010 was retained.
“Using contents inside the building and preserving the original structure, history is acknowledged in the walls, decor and furnishings,” according to the press release. “The business has caused a ripple effect in tourism, downtown traffic and awareness of water quality.
The award winners will be honored at a ceremony on Tuesday, Jan. 21, in the Iowa Capitol building.