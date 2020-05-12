Dubuque Community Schools teachers will receive a 2.3% salary and benefits increase next school year, largely connected to increasing health insurance costs.
School board members Monday approved an agreement with the Dubuque Education Association for salary and benefits increases for the district’s 965 teachers, counselors and nurses.
Superintendent Stan Rheingans said most of the 2.3% total package increase is tied to changes to benefit costs. Teachers will receive a base salary increase of $210 under the agreement.
“It’s really a much smaller pay raise,” Rheingans said. “We wish it was a larger pay raise, quite honestly.”
Joel Miller, vice president and chief negotiator for the DEA, said the package increase matches the percentage increase in supplemental state aid approved by legislators.
Given the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, that increase is “probably as fair as all parties can have, to be honest with you,” Miller said.
“They knew what this year held, but they really have no idea about the future, so they always have that in the back of their mind,” he said. “I can’t blame them.”
Amy Hawkins, the district’s chief human resources officer, said district officials try to put “as much of our new money in the hands of our employees as best as we can.”
She said it appears that state officials want to maintain supplemental state aid increases for next school year. Still, with unknowns caused by the pandemic, district officials have to be cautious when it comes to pay raises and insurance.
“We’re just happy we could come to an agreement with the DEA and get our staff ready for the next school year,” Hawkins said.
Also on Monday, board members:
Approved the resignation of Lincoln Elementary School Principal Randy Farnum effective June 30. Farnum has worked for the Dubuque district since 2006. He spent several months as Lincoln’s interim principal in the 2017-2018 school year before he was appointed
- principal starting in the 2018-2019 school year.
- Approved the hiring of Erik Johnson as the next principal of Sageville Elementary School. Johnson is currently assistant principal at Strawberry Hill Elementary School in Anamosa, Iowa. District officials announced their intent to hire Johnson last month.
- Authorized the sale of approximately $29 million in school
- infrastructure sales, services and use tax revenue and refunding bonds. Most of the money will be used to refund 2014 and 2015 bonds, and about $2.25 million will be used to pay for preliminary design work on planned renovations at Dubuque Senior High School.