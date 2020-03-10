Dyersville City Council members recently agreed to pay $64,000 to get a shot at as much as $10 million in federal grant money to build a pair of bridges.
Council members signed a service agreement with WHKS & Co. for assistance and associated engineering in pursuit of a lucrative federal grant.
City Administrator Mick Michel explained that while examining the various options to build the 12th to 13th Avenue bridge, it seemed the city would need to take out a general obligation bond in the $6 million range.
But while searching for outside funding opportunities, the possibility for a Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development grant arose.
“The stars are lined up,” Michel said. “There are a billion dollars that were issued by the federal government within the BUILD grant, and out of that billion dollars, they’ve set aside so much for rural communities like us.”
But to hit the project “sweet spot” that would make Dyersville’s proposal more attractive to lawmakers, it needed to be more expensive.
Mike Shimkus, a project engineer with WHKS, said that, given there is $1 billion in funding available, small projects are less likely to be considered, hence the need to throw the 7th Avenue to 1st Avenue bridge in the mix to hit the desirable $10 million mark.
“They want to see a project that the community is invested in and is pursuing actively,” he said. “They want to be able to swoop in, write a check and then see things happen. That’s their perfect scenario, in my understanding.”
As part of the agreement, WHKS will conduct a traffic study and prepare other necessary tasks to bolster Dyersville’s grant application. Should the grant not be awarded, it would still be in prime position to be resubmitted next year.
Mayor Jim Heavens said the council is putting $64,000 on the table that it likely would have needed to spend on a traffic study anyway but with the potential of securing a major grant.
“You’re not just putting this amount of money on the table, and if you don’t win, it’s gone,” Shimkus said. “There are a lot of other things that are going on here. But I think with Dyersville’s story and the actual amount of work that’s been done and money that’s been invested are all very strong indicators that the community has made a commitment to make these projects happen, and that is what they want to see.”
Grant awards are expected to be announced in September.