Local abortion opponents marked the observance of Life Chain with signs, prayers and a dinosaur.
Maggie Sullivan, 14, of Dubuque, wore a dinosaur costume while holding a sign that read “Save the Baby Humans” during Sunday’s event.
Abortion opponents lined the north side of Dodge Street from the Bluff Street intersection, bearing signs with messages that included “Pray to End Abortion” and “Adoption: The Loving Option.”
Life Chain is a national observance marking its 32nd year in 2019. More than 1,570 cities across North America were the sites of similar events Sunday.
“What brings people out here is their motivation to raise awareness to end abortion,” said Ashley Stackis, executive director of Dubuque County Right to Life.
Stackis greeted participants as they arrived at the large grassy area at the intersection of Dodge and Bluff streets. A table held sign-in sheets and dozens of signs for participants to hold as they silently stood along the sidewalk that runs parallel to the westbound lanes of Dodge.
This year’s observance drew more than 50 participants in Dubuque. Many, including JoAnn Olson, of Dubuque, have attended every year.
“We want life,” Olson said.
Stackis said many participants return annually to line Dodge Street.
“It’s great to know the same people are motivated and dedicated to coming back year after year and to attend many of our events,” she said.
Some participants brought lawn chairs. Others cradled babies in their arms. Sunday’s event featured more than a dozen children.
“It’s family-focused, so it’s the perfect opportunity to bring the family together to stand for all members of the family,” Stackis said.
Mary Konrardy, of Dubuque, said she participates in the event annually.
“It’s a wonderful experience,” she said. “It raises awareness for moms. There are lots of opportunities for moms in Dubuque to get help.”
Brad Hesselbacher, of Dubuque, said he attends because he supports the event and its message.
“I think we’re all made in God’s image and birth is a miracle of God, and I believe in life from conception to natural death,” he said. “It’s great to see people out here supporting the pro-life message. I wish there was more, but it’s always nice to see a good number of people gather.”