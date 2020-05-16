SPRING GREEN, Wis. — American Players Theatre has canceled its 2020 summer season, moving productions to 2021.
The theater hopes to be able to produce plays in some fashion this fall if restrictions on public gatherings are lifted and leadership deems the situation safe for patrons and its company members, according to a press release.
“Seventy-five percent of our operating budget comes from earned income, and with no audiences in 2020, the financial hit to APT is simply unprecedented,” said Managing Director Carrie Van Hallgren in the release. “The boards of APT and the APT Foundation are leading the way to help secure the theater’s future, offering a dollar-for-dollar match up to $750,000 to inspire ticket buyers to convert the value of their tickets into tax-deductible donations.”
Ticket holders can donate the full or partial value of their tickets to the theater. They also can keep the value of their tickets on their account for use when the theater reopens or receive a refund. Ticket holders will be contacted with more information and can find more information at americanplayers.org/faq.
For the time being, the theater will host “Out of the Woods,” featuring a series of play readings performed and recorded live. The readings will be streamed live and recorded by PBS Wisconsin. Play readings also will be posted at 7 p.m. Fridays at pbswisconsin.org. They will be free to view and available for a limited time.