PEOSTA, Iowa — Charges have been filed against a woman who authorities said assaulted a man then led them on a chase in Dubuque County that ended with her being seriously injured in a rollover crash.
Stacey L. Boulting, 43, of Peosta, was arrested at 6:51 p.m. Saturday on Wildwood Drive in Dubuque on warrants charging felony eluding, domestic assault with injury, operating while under the influence and two counts of child endangerment.
According to newly released court documents and a previous press release, Peosta police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded at 8 p.m. March 14 to a residence in Peosta after Craig S. Boulting, 41, reported being assaulted by Stacey Boulting while two children were present. Craig Boulting also said Stacey Boulting, who had driven away, was possibly intoxicated.
Peosta police located and stopped Stacey Boulting’s vehicle, but she then drove away from the traffic stop and led officers on a chase south on Cox Springs Road, running three stop signs in the process.
“The pursuit ultimately ended when Stacey failed to come to a stop at the T-intersection of Cox Springs Road and North Cascade Road,” according to court documents. “Stacey blew through the T-intersection, causing her vehicle to launch over a ditch and into field, where she was ejected. A search warrant of the vehicle showed that Stacey was not wearing her seat belt and was traveling 110 mph in a 35-mph zone prior to crashing.”
Boulting was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center with serious injuries.
Court documents state that Boulting’s blood alcohol content at the time of the crash 0.146%, nearly twice the legal driving limit in Iowa of 0.08%.