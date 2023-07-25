Dubuque is set for a typical summer heat wave this week during what has been a relatively atypical, cooler-than-normal summer.
“Beginning (today) we are going to see an increase in heat and humidity across the Dubuque area,” said Tim Gross, a meteorologist with the Quad Cities office of the National Weather Service.
Gross said the current forecast calls for daytime high temperatures rising into the 90s that could combine with increasing dew points through the end of the work week. The dew point is the temperature at which air must be cooled for dew to form. The higher the dew point, the more saturated the atmosphere.
“What’s contributing to the increase in humidity here is the mature corn crop adding moisture to the atmosphere and low-level moisture in the atmosphere that is moving into the area from the south,” Gross said. “Typically, when we start to see dew points in the upper 60s and low 70s it begins to feel more muggy.”
Dubuque’s temperatures could start to climb this afternoon with hot conditions continuing through Friday, July 28.
“The humidity, combined with temperatures in the low to mid 90s, will result in afternoon heat index readings in the upper 90s to right around 100 for the Dubuque area,” Gross said.
The heat wave could peak Thursday, with a forecasted high temperature of around 98 degrees in Dubuque.
It’s not uncommon for Dubuque to reach 90 degrees or higher in the summer. In 2022, Dubuque’s temperatures reached 90 degrees or higher 10 times, with four days in June 2022 reaching 92 or above.
However, Dubuque hasn’t reached the 90-degree mark this year.
“Our temperatures have not been exceedingly warm,” said Justin Glisan, Iowa’s state climatologist. “For July, we’re about 4.4 degrees below normal and 1.1 degrees below normal since June.”
Mary Rose Corrigan, public health director for the City of Dubuque, said the relatively mild temperatures so far this summer could leave some residents ill-prepared for the expected heat wave and its health implications.
“I think people’s tolerance (of heat impacts) is lower because we haven’t had excessive heat in a while,” Corrigan said.
Corrigan said the older housing stock in some areas of Dubuque — often accompanied by nonexistent or inefficient air conditioning — can raise the heat-related risks for some local residents.
“(Older housing stock) is probably the biggest reason we issue warnings, especially for residents in the downtown core,” she said.
Corrigan noted that Dubuque’s traditional cooling centers — the Multicultural Family Center, Carnegie-Stout Public Library and the Dubuque Rescue Mission — also are located in this same high-risk, downtown core.
Taking care of one’s health, she said, is vital during a heat wave.
“People are more vulnerable (to heat-related illness) if they have respiratory or cardiac issues,” Corrigan said. “The heat can add stress to those issues and give you a higher risk of heat stroke and heat exhaustion — it can sneak up on people.”
Corrigan recommends several ways to mitigate the health effects of the heat.
“Stay hydrated,” she said. “If you’re going to be outdoors, do it in the morning or in the evening — not in midday — and dress appropriately, which usually means wearing a hat and lighter, cooler clothing. A hat with a brim can make a big difference, especially if it is going to be hot for a prolonged period of time. You have to know your own limitations.”
The forecast calls for four consecutive days of 90 or above in Dubuque. While consecutive days of temperatures in the 90s are not uncommon, double-digit stretches of those scorching temperatures are relatively rare, and usually coincide with record-setting, drought-plagued summers in the Dubuque area.
Dubuque recorded 16 consecutive days of at least 90-degree temperatures from July 12 to 27, 1901, and 14 days from July 5 to 18, 1936 — both notorious drought years.
“Drier and parched soils also allow temperatures to ramp up and keep overnight lows anomalously warm,” Glisan said.
Meteorologists sometimes use an analogy of a boiling pot of water to explain how air moisture generally keeps a lid on soaring temperatures. They suggest thinking of the pot as the atmosphere and varying levels of water as the varying levels of moisture. It takes longer for a fuller pot of water to boil than a pot with only an inch of water.
“A pot of water is a great analogy to use,” Gross said. “It takes more energy to boil a full pot.”
Gross said the pot of water analogy also is useful for comparing Dubuque’s expected heat wave with the prolonged, extremely hot temperatures occurring this summer in the American Southwest.
“In the desert Southwest it is super hot because if you have a dry atmosphere, the temperatures can rise much quicker,” he said. “If it is more muggy, it’s more difficult to get to 100 degrees or higher.”
Temperatures and humidity levels could begin to drop this weekend.
“A cold front that comes through our area Saturday night looks like the best chance for relief,” Gross said.