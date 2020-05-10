Local law enforcement officials deny any wrongdoing in connection with the 2019 death of a Dubuque man while in custody.
Attorneys representing the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department and Dubuque Police Department each submitted responses last month in federal court to a wrongful-death lawsuit filed by the family of Alex Billmeyer.
The lawsuit alleges instances of negligence “and deliberate indifference” to Billmeyer’s “serious and obvious medical needs” that contributed to his death.
The suit seeks to recover unspecified damages his estate suffered as a result of his death, as well as punitive damages “to punish defendant’s conduct and forever deter its repetition.”
Billmeyer, 29, was arrested May 26, 2019, after getting in a fight with his brother, leaving the scene, kicking in the back door of a residence and then entering a second residence, according to police and court documents. A woman inside the latter residence said Billmeyer claimed someone was shooting at him, and he was trying to hide.
Body camera footage obtained by the Telegraph Herald shows Billmeyer said he had recently used methamphetamine. An officer also commented that Billmeyer was “tweaking hard,” and Billmeyer could be heard stating “I used too much this time,” according to jail incident reports.
At one point, Billmeyer can be heard on video telling deputies “I need to go to the hospital,” though comments before and after that statement were muffled and he seemed to respond, “Yeah,” when asked by a deputy if he wanted to lie down.
Authorities previously told the TH they had concerns about taking Billmeyer to the hospital due to fears that his erratic behavior would put others at risk.
At some point between 4:54 and 5:10 p.m. May 26, Billmeyer became unresponsive, jail documents state. Paramedics were called to his cell when he was discovered at 5:10 p.m., and he was transported to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
An autopsy concluded his death was accidental, caused by “methamphetamine intoxication.”
Dubuque attorney Les Reddick, who is representing Dubuque County, said jail staff checked on Billmeyer at 3:47, 3:53, 4, 4:24, 4:54 and 5:10 p.m.
“This conduct was not remotely deliberate indifference to his condition,” Reddick wrote in response to the lawsuit.
He argues the sheriff’s office and its officials “acted based on their reasonable judgment and are entitled to qualified immunity.”
Dave Schrock, a Cedar Rapids attorney representing the city, too, argues police officers who arrested Billmeyer “acted at all times with all due care,” entitling them to immunity.
Both Schrock and Reddick also argue Billmeyer was negligent or at fault due to his drug use.
“He died of a condition of his own doing,” Reddick told the TH.
Additionally, Reddick argues Billmeyer’s mother, Carmen Billmeyer, who called police on her son, is at fault for not also requesting medical care.
“If she thought he was that serious, she just as easily could have said, ‘Send an ambulance,’” Reddick said.