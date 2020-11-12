St. Anthony Catholic Church leaders recommend that students move from the church campus to the Wahlert Catholic High School and Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School campus in Dubuque.
The church pastoral council this week recommended that Holy Family Catholic Schools transition prekindergarten through fifth-grade students in the Our Lady of Guadalupe Spanish immersion program to the Kane Street campus rather than having a new school built at St. Anthony.
The recommendation now goes to Holy Family's Board of Education, which meets on Tuesday. Nov. 17. Board members will consider the recommendation and discuss needed renovations and a timeline for the transition, according to a letter from church and system leaders.
Members of the pastoral council met with Holy Family administrators this week to discuss data collected in a survey this fall.
Of the 368 parishioners, school families and other stakeholders who responded, 72% preferred moving the Our Lady of Guadalupe students to the Wahlert/Mazzuchelli campus. Among respondents who identified solely as St Anthony parishioners, 89% said they preferred transitioning students to the Kane Street campus.
IIW also conducted a space study of the Wahlert/Mazzuchelli campus and found that that property could "comfortably welcome Our Lady students and staff with adequate classrooms, facilities and parking available for all."
"With this information and the supporting data, St. Anthony’s pastoral council determined that building a new school on the church campus would not be good stewardship of parish resources or consistent with the will of parishioners," the letter states.
