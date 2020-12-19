PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Kelly Oyen began her shift in the industrial-sized kitchen filling a tray of grab-and-go snacks.
After stuffing plastic cups with cheese and grapes, hardboiled eggs and carrots with ranch dip, she snapped on plastic lids before slapping on labels that advertised the food as “Better. Fresher. Faster.”
“Yesterday, I went to put a lid on and it wouldn’t go on,” said Oyen, 19.
She noticed she had loaded an extra egg into the container.
“That was a pain.”
In fact, a perplexed Oyen said, a cup must contain only three eggs, 11 carrots or eight cheese cubes, but for some reason, the number of grapes she is supposed to add has never been specified.
Oyen does not let her mind wander as she navigates the minutia of her assignment.
“I’m trying not to think. I’m trying to count,” she said.
Oyen, a Lancaster High School student, interns at University of Wisconsin-Platteville through a program called Project SEARCH, which assists students with developmental disabilities as they transition from secondary school to the workforce.
She wants to keep moving, both in the kitchen and her career. Oyen hopes to avoid a desk job and has her eyes set on becoming a housekeeper at a hospital.
“I don’t like sitting,” she said. “I’m better on my feet.”
This academic year, seven interns are undertaking three, 10-week rotations in various departments at UW-P, including custodial and dining services along with administrative placements in various campus offices.
Founded in 1996, Project SEARCH originated at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, where the director of the children’s emergency department sought to fill high-turnover, entry-level positions.
The number of internship sites has expanded markedly in the years since.
Most assignments are based in hospitals, making the spectrum of opportunities at UW-P unique. The institution, now in its third year as a host site, is the only placement location in the tri-state area.
The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, local school districts, community service organizations, UW-P and CESA 3 jointly finance and oversee Project SEARCH in southwest Wisconsin.
Kelly Jo Hadfield, coordinator of UW-P’s Markee Pioneer Student Center, has supervised interns every session.
“I want to challenge them,” she said. “They are more capable than what a lot of people have given them credit for.”
About 80% to 90% of Wisconsin participants secure employment after they complete Project SEARCH, and UW-P’s graduates have worked in grocery stores, restaurants, schools, day care facilities and hotels.
“I’m seeing my interns in my community,” Hadfield said. “I know that this program is successful (when) I can show up to businesses and see (them).”
Project SEARCH teaches participants relevant workplace skills that provide the qualifications necessary to obtain competitive employment. They report to work five days per week.
Interns spend about 90 minutes in the classroom learning financial, workplace and personal skills under the tutelage of Dan or Beth Flesch. The instructors also assist participants as they develop a career plan and portfolio.
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, new campus procedures regarding sanitization occupies an important place in the curriculum.
“I just try to reiterate a lot about how important it is,” Beth said. “When (they) are looking for jobs, it probably is still going to be part of our lives.”
Other lessons focus on resume writing, team-building, financial literacy and health and wellness. In November, interns practiced vacuuming.
“Remember to use a grid,” Dan told the group.
Hayley Ginter, 19, of Dickeyville, heaved a purple Dirt Devil upright vacuum behind a row of desks.
She heard about Project SEARCH from a teacher at her high school.
“It’s good so far,” Ginter said. “Meeting new people and learning new skills.”
At UW-P, she works in a student support services office where she vacuums, cleans and shreds paper — tasks she enjoys.
Ginter hopes to get a job at UW-P because friends attend college there.
After class, interns report to their UW-P worksites for four hours.
“They are learning work skills that they wouldn’t be learning otherwise if they were only in a classroom setting,” said Andrea Simon, workforce development area director with the state’s Division of Vocational Rehabilitation.
Lauren Turpin, a skills trainer from Hodan Community Services, rotates among the job sites throughout the workday to offer pointers. The organization also provides job placement support.
Project SEARCH interns are not the only ones who benefit from placements where they work side-by-side with able-bodied people, Hadfield said.
UW-P student employees gain mentorship experience as well as the opportunity to connect with their peers, instilling empathy, she said.