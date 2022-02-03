A large crane looming over downtown Dubuque signifies the start of work on a shared rooftop space for two companies.
The rooftop of the Roshek Building, 700 Locust St., will become a shared meeting and outdoor space for HTLF, formerly known as Heartland Financial USA, and insurance broker Cottingham & Butler.
Cottingham & Butler currently has office space on the seventh and eighth floors of the Roshek Building, while HTLF occupies floors four, five and six. The two companies purchased the Roshek Building in late 2019.
Current work on the building required the use of a large crane, prompting the closure of Locust Street between West Seventh and West Eighth streets starting Monday, with motorists detoured along West Fifth and Iowa streets. The road closure is expected to last through March 11.
Andrew Butler, executive chairman for Cottingham & Butler, said the crane will be moving equipment onto the building’s roof and hauling up steel to create a new rooftop amenity.
“We’re putting a conference center on the top,” Butler said. “To my understanding, there will be three meeting rooms and a board room, all of which can be opened up to a big area if needed.”
Laura Hughes, chief marketing officer for HTLF, said the rooftop also will include outdoor space for employees.
“I think that is kind of unique to the area,” she said. “We’re very excited about that.”
Work also is ongoing inside the building, where HTLF and Cottingham & Butler also will share space in the lower level and lobby.
Food and beverages for lunch will be available in the lobby, as well as seating for employees seeking a more open, collaborative space, Butler said.
The lower level will include a large auditorium for training and client events, as well as a workout facility, he said.
“I think that’s going to be important for each of our employees,” Butler said.
Work also is ongoing on the ninth floor of the Roshek Building, which will be office space for Cottingham & Butler.
“It’s mostly just converting the old IBM space to an office that works for us,” Butler said. “We’re adding a few conference rooms. It fits our style of work better than the IBM model.”
Hughes said HTLF’s floors already have been remodeled and accommodate a collaborative work style.
Butler said Cottingham & Butler officials expect work on the building to be done in September or October.
Hughes said a majority of the work should be completed this year, but ongoing supply-chain issues could affect the timeline of the project.
The new amenities being added will be enjoyed by both companies’ employees, she said.
“We really think that it’s what employees value, being able to work for a company that really improves the quality of their environment while working,” she said.