Iowa lawmakers will hold a meeting to gather public comment on potential regulations of Iowa manufactured housing communities — also known as mobile home parks — from 1 to 3:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, in Room 103 of the Statehouse in Des Moines.
The meeting follows recent reports of rent increases for residents of Iowa mobile home, according to a press release from Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque.
The release states that Iowa legislators from both political parties and both the Iowa House of Representatives and Senate, as well as representatives from the office of Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Finance Authority, will attend the meeting.
“Residents, landlords and experts have been invited, and lawmakers have been informed that residents of manufactured housing from across Iowa plan to attend,” the release states. “Compared to residents of other states, Iowans living in manufactured homes on rented plots of land lack basic protections given to traditional renters.”
Meeting participants can contact Rusty Martin at 515-418-8709 or rusty.martin@legis.iowa.gov to reserve a time to speak.