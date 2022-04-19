Clayton County Foundation for the Future will provide $241,480 in payouts this year to local nonprofits.
The payments come from endowment funds held by the foundation, according to a press release.
The release states that nonprofit groups and community members can create endowment funds at the foundation to benefit charitable causes or make donations to existing funds.
More information is available by visiting dbqfoundation.org/ccff.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.