SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Fold Calendar Craft, 6 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. Make and decorate a personal hand calendar where you can mark important dates.
Pinocchio’s Puppets, 3:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. Learn about puppets, make a hand puppet and marionette craft. Every child attendee will receive a ticket voucher to the Heritage Center’s show “Pinocchio” on Saturday, Jan. 25. Pre-registration required.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior exercise class; 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre.
Thursday
The Salvation Army Senior Potluck, 11:30 a.m., Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. Bring a small dish to share. Serving sloppy joes and chips. Entertainment will be Marshallian Dancers.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Thursday
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dance music from big band to oldies, plus requests.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
Galena (Ill.) Litfest: Writing for Young People, 10 a.m., Galena Public Library, 601 S. Bench St. An overview of writing for different age groups of children from picture books to young adult. Attendees will be guided through creative exercises designed to kick start new kidlit ideas.
Thursday
Galena (Ill.) LitFest: Self-Publish with Inkie.org! 2 p.m., Galena Public Library, 601 S. Bench St. Learn about Inkie.org, a suite of self-publishing tools and resources available for free to everyone in Illinois.
LEARNING
today
Device Advice, 2 p.m., Dubuque County Library Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Get tips and suggestions for your smart devices.
Thursday
Yoga Fury — Get Zen AF! 5 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Kaity Kemp will lead the no-judgment, affirming session. The cost is $15.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 285, 7:30 a.m., St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2025 Jackson St. 7:30-8:30 weigh-in, 8:40 meeting. Details: Carrie 563-588-9613.
Rotary Club of Galena, 11:45 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill.
Sertoma Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St. Details: 563-582-8179 or 563-590-0018.
Noon Lions Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St., second floor. Prospective members welcome.
Men’s Journey to Victory, 4 p.m., Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets, group room 2. A support group for men recovering from addictions or other life challenges. All men are welcome. Details: 563-495-1340.
Wednesday Night Women’s AA Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St., lower level, enter from rear. Details: 563-588-1630.
Alcoholics Anonymous: The Outcast Group, 6 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. A 12-step open discussion group for men and women recovering from substance abuse. Details: 563-690-6042.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Basilica Basement Group, 7 p.m., St. Francis Basilica, 104 Second St., Dyersville, Iowa.
Al-Anon Westside AFG, 7 p.m., Al-Anon, 1646 Asbury Road, lower level, side entrance.
Al-Anon AFG, 8 p.m., United Church of Christ, 206 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Thursday
Dubuque’s Memory Cafe, 10 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. A place for friendship for people with dementia and their caregivers.
Al-Anon, noon, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 1240 Rush St., Fogarty Hall.
Brain Injury Support Group, 7 p.m., Mercy Medical Center-Dubuque, 250 Mercy Drive. Open to any person or family member of a person with a brain injury of any kind. The purpose of this group is to encourage support, discussion, education and comradery.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Thursday
Crochet Winter Headband, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. Learn how to keep your ears warm and look stylish at the same time. Plan to bring a skein of worsted/bulky weight yarn and size I/J hook. Pre-registration required.
Embroiderer’s Guild of America Fleur de Lis Chapter, 7 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. Details: Ruth, 563-580-3234.
Thursday Trivia, 6 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.