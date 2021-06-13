Telegraph Herald announced that Helen Waldmeir has been hired as a news clerk.
•
Eagle Point Solar announced that Jason Steffen has joined the sales team as its solar energy consultant for central Iowa.
•
Real estate agents Lisa Anderson and Shelly Nelson have joined American Realty. •
Tri-Tech announced that David Oliver and Josh Schorle were hired as standard support technicians.
•
Elizabeth Wolfe has joined Steeple Square as the child care director of Marita Theisen Childcare Center.
•
Heartland Financial USA Inc., operating under the brand HTLF, announced the following new hires and promotions:
Kristin Swanson, hired as regional HR coordinator.
Greg Marshall, hired as consumer review analyst.
Michael Flood, promoted to investor relations manager.
Ronald Jones, promoted to commercial loan collection manager.
Amanda Hogan, promoted to customer care supervisor.
Brent Segvich, promoted to small business underwriter.
•
Diane Lincoln has accepted the position of director of respiratory care at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center. Lincoln has served as the interim director since January and previously served as the respiratory care coordinator. She has been with MercyOne’s respiratory care team since 1995.
•
Honkamp Krueger & Co, P.C., announced:
Erica Berning has been promoted to senior accountant.
Nathan Friederick has been promoted to audit associate.
Maddi Haan has been promoted to audit associate.
Natalie Kane has been promoted to senior accountant.
Stuart Schafer has been promoted to staff accountant.