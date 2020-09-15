LANCASTER, Wis. -- The Grant County Historical Society has hired historian Tracey Roberts as the organization’s new executive director, according to a press release.
She has extensive experience researching southwest Wisconsin history, especially lead mining.
Roberts oversaw a map restoration project at the City of Platteville’s Mining & Rollo Jamison Museums and served as the institution’s collection’s manager. She previously was the curator at the Galena History Museum.
At the historical society, Roberts is spearheading a collections management project. This project includes the inventorying and cataloging of artifacts at Mitchell-Rountree Cottage in Platteville.