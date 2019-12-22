Malakai Lohman swiveled his head from side to side, glancing from one end of the packed Five Flags Center area to the other, where kids ate cookies, posed for photos with Santa and received free toys.
“I want to go there,” the excited 3-year-old Dubuquer told his mother, Lucy Lohman, while pointing in the direction of some “Frozen” characters.
Malakai had just been placed on a stretcher and lifted into the back of an ambulance, one of the varied activities offered Sunday at the Marine Corps Toys for Tots fifth annual Kids’ Christmas Party.
“They listened to my heart,” Malakai said of the crew from Paramount Ambulance.
Lucy said her son also loved balloons he received Sunday, and she appreciated the scope of the free event.
“It’s nice — we’ve never come to this before,” Lucy said. “It’s a great idea.”
Hundreds of people lined up for free toys, photos with Santa, cookies and tours of an ambulance and a Dubuque Fire Department truck.
“This is pretty great,” event organizer Bryce Parks said. “It’s really controlled considering the amount of chaos in here and we seem to be getting through it pretty good.”
The event typically draws more than 2,000 people to the arena, and Parks expected similar attendance figures Sunday.
“It kind of runs itself,” he said. “People get in line and they behave themselves. We have enough things to do that you can pick and choose.”
Parks said every year the event grows in scale, noting that organizers ordered 1,000 additional cookies for this year’s party.
“It’s great that we have the volunteers and the sponsors — everything is free, nothing in this room costs anything,” Parks said. “Whether you’re getting food or toys or entertainment, whatever you walk out of here with didn’t cost a dime. We want to make sure we keep it that way. It’s just about having a good time.”
Theisen’s Home-Farm-Auto and Paramount Ambulance sponsored the three-hour event, which also featured a live DJ and large inflatable rides.
“I like the bouncy houses because you can bounce and there are races in there,” said Brody Rau, 8, of Dubuque.
Rau also enjoyed his moments on the stretcher being lifted into the ambulance.
“I felt like I was floating,” he said.
Kids could choose from five different free toys this year.
“We have some stuff left over from other years,” Parks said. “What happens is, we get certain things as corporate donations. They give things for groups to give out for Christmas. Some of those things, we get so much of one thing that we trade back and forth with other cities. If I have 300 of one thing and 500 of another, it adds up. So, we let people pick and choose. Everybody gets a toy and after 2 o’clock or so, and they’ve gone through the line, we let them go through again for something else. I don’t want to take it home with me. I’d rather see it go out. That’s the whole idea — to be as generous as we can afford to be.”