CUBA CITY, Wis. – A southwest Wisconsin community is preparing for a new subdivision.

Cuba City officials purchased 10 acres on the southwest corner of the city in 2021 for development use, according to a press release.

The release states that the subdivision, named Sunset Ridge, will be home to 19 building sites this fall.

City officials have ordered materials to complete necessary infrastructure this summer.

The lots will be marketed by a local real estate agent with sales projected to begin in early June.

The release notes that Cuba City has experienced 2.5% growth since the last census.

Tags

Recommended for you