News in your town

U.S. Rep. Pocan to hold town hall in Lafayette County

Dubuque library to host discussion on restorative justice

Rising river prompts 2nd Jackson County park to close for season

Galena library invites residents to check out spooky costumes

Local beer distributor chips in to help children's hospital fundraiser hit $3 million goal

Dubuque County Right to Life to host Life Chain event Sunday

Dubuque man hurt in crash, later arrested

Police: Man taken to hospital after crash in Dubuque

Years later, Dubuque police investigating homicides that occurred in Octobers past

As demand grows, East Dubuque Food Pantry seeks donations from city

Police: Man threatens 3 with knife during disturbance at Dubuque restaurant

Weekend Buzz: 6 events to check out this weekend

A look at progress: MercyOne Cancer Center construction on schedule for spring completion

First in the TH: Company plans 180-unit, $20 million retail/apartment complex in Port of Dubuque