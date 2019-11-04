DECORAH, Iowa – A jury today found a Prairie du Chien, Wis., teen guilty of voluntary manslaughter.
The verdict against Dalton J. Adam, 19, was entered by the jurors in Chickasaw County, which is where the trial was relocated over concerns due to pretrial publicity.
Voluntary manslaughter is a lesser, included charge of first-degree murder, which was the original charge against Adam. A conviction of first-degree murder carries an automatic sentence of life in prison without parole.
Court documents state that Adam and Jacob Seelinger, 18, of Decorah, viciously assaulted David Hansen, 46, on July 12, 2018.
Calista Seelinger called 911 at about 11:30 p.m. that night to report that Jacob Seelinger and Adam were assaulting Hansen at a residence in Decorah. Calista Seelinger is Jacob Seelinger's mother, and she was dating Hansen.
The first law enforcement official on scene noted that Jacob Seelinger and Adam had fled and that Hanson "was in bad shape medically."
"I believed by looking at his face and hearing his breathing that he was going to die," the official reported in court documents.
They state that Adam admitted continuing to punch and kick Hansen after Hansen had been knocked to the ground.
Hansen died from his injuries on Aug. 31, 2018, at Gundersen Health Systems in La Crosse, Wis.
The Courier of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls area reported that jurors spent about half of Friday deliberating, then spent another 90 minutes today before returning the verdict.
The sentencing hearing for Adam has been set for Nov. 26 in Decorah.
Jacob Seelinger was found guilty of second-degree murder in July.