PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Ashley Monahan sits in the driver’s seat of her truck and buckles her lap belt. Her heart pounds as she waits in the staging area outside the ring.
Her boyfriend’s father reminds her to have fun because that’s all she can do. Before the demolition derby starts, she is introduced to cheering crowds that fill the grandstands.
“Sometimes, you can hear what the announcer says: ‘It’s the only lady playing with the big boys.’” Monahan said. She paused.
“I can take them.”
Monahan, 25, is one of a handful of women competing in southwest Wisconsin’s demo derby circuit.
The non-racing motorsport sees about 15 drivers enter a muddy arena for a battle royale.
They deliberately smash into one another in a cacophonous effort to disable each other’s vehicles. The last person standing claims victory.
Since March, Monahan has joined friends to spend nearly all their free time scraping trucks clean of their insides and welding and wiring them into fighting machines.
In the ring, she protects her truck’s radiator and rams the other vehicles using the back of her own, careful to avoid the walls against which she could be pinned.
Coached by her boyfriend, Bryce Winkers, Monahan targets the toughest trucks first, aiming for the front tires to take out their steering. Meanwhile, the little guys wipe themselves out.
If Monahan’s vehicle dies, she shifts the truck into neutral.
“I sit and look pretty,” she said. “You want to go out and do it again though.”
Monahan, who is an activity director at a Lancaster nursing home, has been competing for more than six years and makes it a point to lead by example to prove that women can participate.
Last month, she took first place in the truck class at Blake’s Prairie Junior Fair in Bloomington, driving a Chevrolet Suburban that Winkers gave her as a Valentine’s Day present.
For Monahan, demo derby also is tied to kinship, wrapped in long summer days spent with friends at a Platteville machine shop, preparing for a series of local competitions at county fairs.
She is a member of a team called “Winker-Rigged,” along with her boyfriend and their friends Jacob Ihm and Ryan Koeller, the latter of whom introduced the couple in 2012.
“They say anything (Winkers) touches is Winker-rigged,” said Koeller, 22. “Because if he can’t figure out the correct way to do it, he’ll figure out a way to do it himself.”
Monahan got her start in demo derby at Winkers’ prompting.
“I knew nothing about motors — building anything,” Monahan said. “I was a sports girl.”
He was building a truck at the time they met. It endured a year of abuse from repeated competitions, and it was time to junk it.
Winkers, 26, was scheduled to compete in the Night of Destruction event at the Grant County Fair. Participants enter the ring intending to damage their vehicles beyond repair.
“He told me, ‘Finish it off,’” Monahan said. “So, I did.”
Danny Bishop, chief operating officer of Hard Hit Promotions, oversees several demo derby shows in southwest Wisconsin.
“It’s been growing,” Bishop said. “A lot of guys are getting their girlfriends or their wives into it.”
But women still form a minority of participants. At a recent Grant County show, Bishop recalled just three entrants in a field of about 35.
The Winker-Rigged team drives full-size trucks in at least five events per season, which generally runs from June through September.
Koeller took third place at the Blake’s Prairie event and won the Grant County Fairgrounds Spring Show. Winkers, an auto body technician who comes from a family of demo drivers, also dominated the competition at the Green County Fair.
At his and Monahan’s Lancaster home, he has lined a room, his man cave, with about 30 trophies. There is at least one for each year that he competed since the age of 14.
Demo derby is easy enough to join. A casual driver can pick up a crummy clunker for about $100.
But glory-seeking contestants can easily pay up to $1,000 for sturdier vehicle frames, while parts can cost another $3,500.
The team relies upon sponsorships to offset expenses like gas, paint and entry fees. The rest is a personal investment.
“That’s why our bank accounts are empty,” Koeller said.
Loved ones cheer the group on, but Monahan’s biggest fan will always remain her sister Haley Leffler.
Leffler lived with the effects of brain cancer since she was 9. She died in May at the age of 27 from a brain hemorrhage.
Monahan drives in her memory, painting ribbons on her car to promote awareness of the disease.
Leffler often visited the auto shop in Platteville to watch the team construct its derby vehicles, but the glamorous “Snapchat queen” shied away from getting her hands dirty.
Monahan said she will quit the sport when Winkers does. He cannot fathom giving it up. Demo derby is a way of life.
“There’s a lot worse we could be doing than having fun smashing crap,” Winkers said.