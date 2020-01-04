Two environmental groups opposed to the construction of the Cardinal-Hickory Creek transmission line have filed state and federal lawsuits seeking to stop work on the 500-mile project.
The Driftless Area Land Conservancy and the Wisconsin Wildlife Federation contend in federal court that the decision by the Wisconsin Public Service Commission to sign off on the line, which will stretch from Dane County, Wis., to Dubuque County, violates private property owners’ due process rights.
Similar suits filed in Dane, Columbia and Iowa counties also contend the decision allows private companies to improperly use eminent domain to condemn private property to accommodate a 150-foot-wide easement along most of the line’s 100-mile route.
Howard Learner, executive director of the Environmental Law & Policy Center, which represents the agencies, said the suits raise different issues under state and federal laws.
The federal suit argues Commission Members Michael Huebsch, Rebecca Valcq and Ellen Nowak wrongly rejected testimony from the opponents’ expert witness that the costs would exceed benefits to utility customers.
The line, a joint effort of Dairyland Power Cooperative, ITC Midwest and American Transmission Co., is needed to ensure grid stability, supporters have argued.
But detractors have questioned the cost, environmental impact and negative impact on private property.
“It’s not to keep the lights on, but so that ITC and ATC can make the 10 to 11% guaranteed rate of return on their investment,” said Learner.
Evidence citizens and industry experts gave during a weeklong hearing in June included statements that there was not a need for the line because there wasn’t an anticipated demand for electricity in Wisconsin now or in the foreseeable future.
Instead, evidence showed that the Cardinal-Hickory Creek project “would principally benefit private parties for private uses and would not serve the public’s interests,” according to testimony offered during the meeting.
Members of the Citizens Utility Board also testified that the line’s benefits to customers “are largely dependent on speculative modeling input assumptions and are therefore not robust.”
The board also concluded that the line is not needed to meet anticipated electricity demand or ensure the reliable supply of electricity in the state as required by state statutes.
The transmission companies mainly sought to meet their burden of proof by arguing the need for this transmission line on economic and policy grounds, claiming that the line will help Wisconsin access low-cost electricity from wind farms under development from western states.
Company officials previously said they will begin contacting affected landowners this fall. They will begin construction in 2021 and energize the line in 2023.