A man was injured when he was struck by a vehicle while walking in a crosswalk Monday morning in downtown Dubuque.
Richard J. Larson, 63, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, according to Dubuque police.
Police said Isaiah W. Boyd, 21, of Dubuque, was traveling east on West Ninth Street and was turning left onto Locust Street with a green light at 8:06 a.m. when his vehicle struck Larson, who was crossing West Ninth in a marked crosswalk with a “walk” sign.
Larson “flipped over the car and landed in the street,” according to the report.
Larson suffered a cut around his left eye and complained of feeling dizzy and having left hip pain, police said.
Boyd was cited with failure to yield to a pedestrian within an intersection and driving while barred.