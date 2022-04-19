GALENA, Ill. -- A Jo Daviess County nature area will be closed for nearly two weeks starting this weekend.

Horseshoe Mound Preserve, located at 1679 N. Blackjack Road near Galena, will be closed from April 22 to May 5 to fulfill lease obligations, according to Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation.

The preserve is open daily from dawn to dusk until sundown on Thursday, April 21.

