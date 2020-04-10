Deere & Co. announced on Thursday that it will produce thousands of protective face shields that will be donated to health-care workers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Employees at the John Deere Seeding Group in Moline, Ill., started production Wednesday.
Deere plans to produce at least 25,000 face shields in the initial stages of production and has ordered materials and supplies to produce an additional 200,000.
While the production of such equipment won’t take place at John Deere Dubuque Works, the local factory will play a role in the distribution process.
Brad Russmann, factory manager of John Deere Seeding in Moline, said the shields will be delivered to multiple factories across the U.S., including the plant in Dubuque.
Representatives in each Deere market have been in contact with local health professionals to see if they have a need for the protective product.